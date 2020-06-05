OPP seeking suspect vehicle after youth struck crossing road in Cramahe Township

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a vehicle reportedly struck a youth and failed to stop on Monday morning in Cramahe Township.

Police say that between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a youth was crossing Ontario Street entering the community of Lakeport when a westbound vehicle struck him. Lakeport is about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The youth was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries, OPP said.

“The white vehicle did not make any attempt to stop and continued westbound toward Lakeport,” Const. Robert Simpson said in a tweet.

On the 1st of June 2020 between 11:00 and 11:30 AM a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Ontario Street in Cramahe Township. The vehicle did not remain at the scene. Please contact the #NthldOPP if you have information concerning this incident. 1-888-310-1122

Simpson said investigators are looking for a white car, possibly a Honda or Hyundai model.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.