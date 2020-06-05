Menu

Crime

OPP seeking suspect vehicle after youth struck crossing road in Cramahe Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 9:30 am
Northumberland OPP say a youth was struck by a vehicle on Ontario Street entering Lakeport on Monday morning.
Northumberland OPP say a youth was struck by a vehicle on Ontario Street entering Lakeport on Monday morning. OPP/Twitter

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a vehicle reportedly struck a youth and failed to stop on Monday morning in Cramahe Township.

Police say that between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a youth was crossing Ontario Street entering the community of Lakeport when a westbound vehicle struck him. Lakeport is about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Town of Cobourg installs metal fencing at closed Victoria Beach

The youth was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries, OPP said.

“The white vehicle did not make any attempt to stop and continued westbound toward Lakeport,” Const. Robert Simpson said in a tweet.

Simpson said investigators are looking for a white car, possibly a Honda or Hyundai model.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

