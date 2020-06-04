Menu

Crime

Police investigating sexual assault in northwest Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 6:51 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020.
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police are investigating after someone reported a sexual assault in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood on Tuesday.

According to police, a woman was walking near the 200-block of Edgebrook Place N.W. on June 2, when she said she noticed a man following her on a bicycle.

She said the man asked her for directions and touched her sexually before leaving on his bike, police said.

READ MORE: 1.8 million Albertans have experienced sexual abuse in their lifetime: report

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying the suspect who is described as between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine in height and in his late teens. He has dark hair and a heavy build.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and had a helmet hanging from his bike’s handlebars.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

