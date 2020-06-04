Police investigating sexual assault in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after someone reported a sexual assault in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood on Tuesday.

According to police, a woman was walking near the 200-block of Edgebrook Place N.W. on June 2, when she said she noticed a man following her on a bicycle.

She said the man asked her for directions and touched her sexually before leaving on his bike, police said.

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying the suspect who is described as between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine in height and in his late teens. He has dark hair and a heavy build.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and had a helmet hanging from his bike’s handlebars.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.