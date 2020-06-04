New Farmcrest Marketplace begins Saturday in Peterborough east end

Send this page to someone via email

The newly formed Farmcrest Marketplace and Event Centre will begin its summer season this Saturday in Peterborough.

The farmers’ market will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 28 at 264 Lansdowne St. E. next to the Trentwinds International Centre and Ashburnham Drive.

Market spokesperson Mark Jones of T&R Jones Family Farm says the market will offer fresh produce, artisan cheeses, bedding plants and more.

Customers will be able to place online orders for pickups beginning in July.

“We are very excited to offer a new marketplace venue on the east side of Peterborough,” Jones said.

“These are unprecedented times for all of us. We are very grateful that we are able to create a marketplace that helps farmers and local business thrive while providing residents and tourists with access to fresh local food. This site provides us with many new opportunities to support the community through farming and special events.”

The marketplace has received site approval from Peterborough Public Health and will adhere to provincial regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanitizing stations, gloves and masks will be made available to customers upon entry to the market. Clear directional signage will also be posted to ensure physical distancing.

This Saturday the first 100 customers will receive a free cotton washable mask and travel-size hand sanitizer to help promote a safe and healthy shopping environment.

The goal is to provide a summer and eventually a winter venue for year-round accessibility, organizers say.

Vendors interesting in joining the marketplace can do so via email. Updates will be provided on the marketplace’s website.

