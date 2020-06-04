B.C.’s top doctor to release next round of COVID-19 modelling numbers on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to unveil the latest modelling numbers on the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

This will be the third set of modelling data released by the province.

The previous data included forecasts of the spread of the novel coronavirus based on different measures.

This round of modelling will focus on the regionality of COVID-19 and the spread of the coronavirus through different parts of the province.

Unlike other jurisdictions, B.C. has not been released details of cases based on city or neighbourhood.

“The challenge that we face — and it’s a challenge that I’ve talked to with my colleagues in Toronto very recently — is you look at the heat map and it’s based on numbers and it doesn’t tell you a story that you need to know to understand this,” Henry said.

“Our convention in public health is that we label cases by where they live. So it doesn’t tell you where they might have been exposed. It doesn’t tell you what community the risk was in.”

The modelling will also include demographic data and information on COVID-19’s impact on the health-care system. The information comes as the province grapples with moving to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

Premier John Horgan said Wednesday the province is planning on easing more restrictions in mid-June, including travel within the province, if rates of transmission remain low. British Columbians are currently being asked to stay close to home and limit non-essential travel.

“I think all we can do is ensure that people have access to that information, but the results that I like to see are the ones that we see, which is a decline in hospitalizations, a decline in people in critical care, and a decline in the active cases,” Dix said.

“All of those are the things that we’ve seen and those are all good things. That shouldn’t have us let up or be any less committed to this cause together, but I think those are the things we like to see. “