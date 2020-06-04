Coronavirus: Cases remain at 177 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Thursday, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

That keeps the overall case data at 177. Eighty-six percent of those cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., with 152 cases. Of those cases, 126 have been declared resolved.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 32 residents in the municipality — 28 associated with the former outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

The health unit also reports there have been nine cases that have required hospitalized care, and 20 cases are currently considered high-risk, which is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. There were 21 high-risk contacts reported Wednesday.

Haliburton County

The region maintains eight confirmed since a new case was reported Monday, the county’s first new case since mid-April. The other seven cases have been resolved, one of which required hospitalization.

Five cases are considered high-risk contacts. There have been no deaths in the county.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, cases remain unchanged at 17 — maintaining the same total since Sunday. Sixteen of the cases have been declared resolved.

One case has been deemed high-risk.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

There are currently no outbreaks under the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

