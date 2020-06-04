May June be warmer than May was in Waterloo Region

Last month was the coldest May Waterloo Region has experienced in more than a decade, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

He says that the average daily temperature was 0.9 degrees below average. The last time things were colder was in 2008.

This was spurred on by a cold start to the month which included us experiencing a brisk -4.3 C on May 9 which was tied for the third coldest recorded day in May in more than 100 years, Seglenieks says

He also says that, while we saw one extreme at the end of the month, we also experienced the other side of the coin towards the end as temperatures reached 31.8 C on May 26, the fifth warmest recorded day in May.

We did not experience temperatures above 20 C until May 16, which is the latest in recorded history.

Remember that snowfall we experienced on May 11? The 5.5 cm of snow was pretty late for the area but not the latest. Seglenieks says the region was hit with 9 cm on May 18, 1923.