Canada

Toronto police looking for missing woman who poses public health safety risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 8:21 am
Edyta Szlachta, 34.
Edyta Szlachta, 34. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they need help finding a woman who poses a public health safety risk.

Edyta Sclachta was last seen on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the city’s west end, near Queen and Brookfield streets, just east of Ossington Avenue.

Investigators say the 34-year-old is five-foot-five tall, 130 pounds, with dark shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue open-back hospital gown, black sports bra, blue hospital pants, and blue booties.

Police say they’re concerned for her safety.

They’re asking the public to call 9-1-1 if she’s found and say she shouldn’t be approached.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
