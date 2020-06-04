Menu

Canada

RCMP to offer update on Nova Scotia mass killing investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 7:53 am
Updated June 4, 2020 8:02 am
How the Nova Scotia mass shooting unfolded: 13 hours. 22 dead. 16 crime scenes.
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to provide an update today on their investigation into the mass killing in April that claimed the lives of 22 victims.

It’s been more than a month since the Mounties have held such a briefing — though the police force did provide an update in a statement on May 11.

READ MORE: Joint federal-provincial inquiry into N.S. mass shooting a good option, says top expert

Investigators have yet to reveal key details about the shooting rampage, which started late on April 18 and continued for the next 13 hours across northern and central Nova Scotia.

Among other things, police have offered few details about the weapons the killer used or how he obtained them.

RCMP analyzing data from vehicles in Nova Scotia massacre
They have said three of the four semi-automatic weapons came from the United States.

Gun control advocates say details about the firearms are important to the discussion surrounding the federal government’s move to ban 1,500 military-style assault firearms.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
