Crime

Innisfil, Ont., teenager, 16, charged after fleeing from police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 6:14 pm
A 16-year-old from Innisfil, Ont., was charged after reportedly fleeing from police on Tuesday evening.
A 16-year-old from Innisfil, Ont., was charged after reportedly fleeing from police on Tuesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a driving complaint near Webster Boulevard and the 7th Line.

READ MORE: Innisfil man charged with sexual assault: South Simcoe police

Police say they tried to pull over the vehicle in question, but it failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed through a school zone and a crowded neighbourhood.

Officers didn’t pursue the vehicle, but witnesses guided police to a location where the vehicle was abandoned.

A suspect was subsequently seen fleeing into a wooded area before a police dog tracked them and found the suspect, officers add.

READ MORE: Innisfil, Ont., man airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash involving motorcycle, SUV

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and charged with dangerous operation, racing a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.

The accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

