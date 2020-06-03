Innisfil, Ont., teenager, 16, charged after fleeing from police

A 16-year-old from Innisfil, Ont., was charged after reportedly fleeing from police on Tuesday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a driving complaint near Webster Boulevard and the 7th Line.
Police say they tried to pull over the vehicle in question, but it failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed through a school zone and a crowded neighbourhood.
Officers didn’t pursue the vehicle, but witnesses guided police to a location where the vehicle was abandoned.
A suspect was subsequently seen fleeing into a wooded area before a police dog tracked them and found the suspect, officers add.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and charged with dangerous operation, racing a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.
The accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
