Canada

Man, 23, dies in Grand Manan Island house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2020 5:03 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 5:06 pm
A 23-year-old man died in a house fire on Grand Manan Island off the southwest coast of New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire along Route 776 in the small community of Castalia was reported at around 6 p.m.

The RCMP confirm that the body of a 23-year-old man was later recovered from the burned home.

29-year-old man charged following fatal fire at mens shelter in Cold Lake, Alta.

The Red Cross said two others have been displaced and are receiving emergency lodging, food and clothing.

The two others were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
