Man, 23, dies in Grand Manan Island house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man died in a house fire on Grand Manan Island off the southwest coast of New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire along Route 776 in the small community of Castalia was reported at around 6 p.m.

The RCMP confirm that the body of a 23-year-old man was later recovered from the burned home.

READ MORE: 29-year-old man charged following fatal fire at mens shelter in Cold Lake, Alta.

The Red Cross said two others have been displaced and are receiving emergency lodging, food and clothing.

The two others were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement