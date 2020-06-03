Coronavirus cases remain at 89 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported 89 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 89 cases, 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent — leaving 11 active cases for the region.

There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

Currently there are no institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

The health unit also reports that more than 9,150 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

