Health

Coronavirus cases remain at 89 for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 5:29 pm
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, provides an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a media conference on Wednesday.
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, provides an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a media conference on Wednesday. Katrina Squazzin/Global News Peterborough

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported 89 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Drive-thru testing to expand to Curve Lake, Hiawatha First Nations and North Kawartha

Of the 89 cases, 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent — leaving 11 active cases for the region.

There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

Currently there are no institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

The health unit also reports that more than 9,150 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

