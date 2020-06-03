Arrest made following reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is in custody following a reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 10 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at Scotiabank on Hunter Street West.

“Officers were dispatched to the scene and an arrest was made very shortly after. The person is currently in custody,” police stated.

“There is no known threat to public safety.”

Heavy police presence at the corner of Hunter and Water after an apparent robbery/emergency at the Scotiabank pic.twitter.com/cdtH17jfZv — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) June 3, 2020

No other details were provided.

More to come.

2:00 Crime rate up in Peterborough Crime rate up in Peterborough