Arrest made following reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough

Police say one person is in custody following a reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Wednesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 10 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at Scotiabank on Hunter Street West.
“Officers were dispatched to the scene and an arrest was made very shortly after. The person is currently in custody,” police stated.
“There is no known threat to public safety.”
No other details were provided.
More to come.
