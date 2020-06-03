Menu

Crime

Arrest made following reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 1:56 pm
Peterborough police have one person in custody following a reported bank robbery on Wednesday morning.
Police say one person is in custody following a reported bank robbery in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 10 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at Scotiabank on Hunter Street West.

READ MORE: Peterborough convenience store robbery deemed hate crime: police

“Officers were dispatched to the scene and an arrest was made very shortly after. The person is currently in custody,” police stated.

“There is no known threat to public safety.”

No other details were provided.

More to come.

Crime rate up in Peterborough
