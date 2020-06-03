Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Maintenance work set to cause weekend closures on Hamilton’s Lincoln Alexander Parkway

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2020 1:25 pm
Hamilton's Linc is set to see closures over the next two weekends due to maintenance work.
Hamilton's Linc is set to see closures over the next two weekends due to maintenance work. Don Mitchell / Global News

There will be closures on Hamilton’s Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) over the next two weekends to allow for maintenance work.

The City of Hamilton says the Linc will be closed, one direction at a time, for a whole weekend.

READ MORE: Lincoln Alexander Expressway repairs prompted by previously unseen report

Weather permitting, the eastbound lanes will be closed from Friday, June 5 at 1 p.m. until Sunday June 7 at 11 p.m.

The closure of the westbound lanes is scheduled from Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. until Sunday, June 14 at 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Red Hill Valley Parkway crash victims, families excluded from public inquiry

Story continues below advertisement

The eastbound closure will extend from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp, and the westbound closure will extend from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Highway 403.

The city says maintenance work will include spot repairs to the asphalt and shave-and-pave resurfacing on some sections, replacement of pavement markings, clearing of catch basins and signage repairs.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of HamiltonLincHamilton trafficLincoln Alexander ExpresswayHamilton roadsLINC closureLinc maintenance
Flyers
More weekly flyers