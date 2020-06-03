Maintenance work set to cause weekend closures on Hamilton’s Lincoln Alexander Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

There will be closures on Hamilton’s Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) over the next two weekends to allow for maintenance work.

The City of Hamilton says the Linc will be closed, one direction at a time, for a whole weekend.

Weather permitting, the eastbound lanes will be closed from Friday, June 5 at 1 p.m. until Sunday June 7 at 11 p.m.

The closure of the westbound lanes is scheduled from Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. until Sunday, June 14 at 11 p.m.

The eastbound closure will extend from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp, and the westbound closure will extend from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Highway 403.

The city says maintenance work will include spot repairs to the asphalt and shave-and-pave resurfacing on some sections, replacement of pavement markings, clearing of catch basins and signage repairs.