Skateboarder charged after being hit by a vehicle in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a skateboarder has been charged after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Wellington and Gordon streets at around 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the skateboarder only suffered minor injuries but was charged with skateboarding on a road under the City of Guelph’s bylaws.

Skateboarding in Guelph is prohibited on all roads and on certain sidewalks around the city, including the area around Wellington and Gordon streets. The bylaw can be found on the city’s website.

Guelph police are recommending that skateboarders take their talents to the skate park at Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road.

They are also reminded to wear a helmet and ride safely.