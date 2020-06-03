Menu

Canada

Skateboarder charged after being hit by a vehicle in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 11:26 am
Guelph police say they have charged a skateboarder after a collision with a vehicle.
Guelph police say they have charged a skateboarder after a collision with a vehicle. Getty Images

Guelph police say a skateboarder has been charged after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Wellington and Gordon streets at around 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the skateboarder only suffered minor injuries but was charged with skateboarding on a road under the City of Guelph’s bylaws.

READ MORE: City of Guelph opposes 2 possible cannabis retail stores

Skateboarding in Guelph is prohibited on all roads and on certain sidewalks around the city, including the area around Wellington and Gordon streets. The bylaw can be found on the city’s website.

Guelph police are recommending that skateboarders take their talents to the skate park at Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road.

Story continues below advertisement

They are also reminded to wear a helmet and ride safely.

