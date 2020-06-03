Niagara man charged after allegedly committing indecent act in bus shelter in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested in Cobourg, Ont., after police allege he engaged in an indecent act on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to the town’s east end around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a man committing an indecent act while in a bus shelter.

Police say officers arrived, investigated and arrested a man at the scene.

Bradley Stirtzinger, 55, of Niagara Region is charged with committing an indecent act, breaching a court order and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Stirtzinger was held in custody pending a show cause hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg closes Victoria Beach until Aug. 31 Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg closes Victoria Beach until Aug. 31