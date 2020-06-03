Menu

Crime

Niagara man charged after allegedly committing indecent act in bus shelter in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 10:31 am
Police have charged a man after he allegedly engaged in an indecent act in Cobourg, Ont.
Global Peterborough file

A man has been arrested in Cobourg, Ont., after police allege he engaged in an indecent act on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to the town’s east end around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a man committing an indecent act while in a bus shelter.

READ MORE: Bancroft man, 36, charged with an indecent act in parking lot — OPP

Police say officers arrived, investigated and arrested a man at the scene.

Bradley Stirtzinger, 55, of Niagara Region is charged with committing an indecent act, breaching a court order and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Stirtzinger was held in custody pending a show cause hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg closes Victoria Beach until Aug. 31
Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg closes Victoria Beach until Aug. 31
