Sargent Avenue was closed Wednesday morning after police moved in to investigate an assault.

Winnipeg police closed the busy street between Toronto and Beverley Streets at 1:15 a.m. and it was still closed at 7:25 a.m.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Winnipeg police on the scene on Sargent Avenue on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

