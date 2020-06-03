Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a lower case number than the previous two days, bringing the provincial total to 29,047.

The death toll has risen to 2,312, as 19 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 22,811 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

City of Brampton says all transit riders must wear masks as of July 2

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says all riders and customers on public transit will be required to wear masks or face coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in July.

Brown referred to policies already implemented in Ottawa, where transit riders there are required to wear masks starting mid-June and said Brampton is “following that step.”

“The reality is we have a lot of people taking public transit for essential work for the food processing industry, for the laboratory industry and I want to take every precaution possible to make sure we’re keeping these transit passengers safe and the operators.”

The mayor said the city will launch a campaign that will explain to riders why they have to wear masks. Brown said the mask policy will officially take effect on July 2.

Labour shortages at some Ontario farms threaten crop harvest, groups say

Groups that advocate for Ontario’s farmers say a worker shortage could threaten the harvest of some crops across the province.

The Ontario Federation of Agriculture, the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, and the Canada Horticultural Council say the shortages exist on many farms across the province because of the pandemic.

The groups are urging the federal and provincial governments to provide resources to farmers to attract local workers, provide greater access to harvest equipment, and more personal protective equipment.

—With files from The Canadian Press