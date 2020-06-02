2 Quebec men charged after traffic stop in Kingston, Ont., OPP say

Two men from Quebec are facing charges after police stopped them in Kingston, Ont.
The men were stopped on Highway 401 in Kingston, near the Sir John A. MacDonald exit around 12:30 a.m.
Police say they received information the vehicle the men were driving was unlicensed.
During the stop, the two men were arrested and the vehicle was searched. Police say a loaded handgun was found and confiscated.
Vincent Paquet, a 43-year-old from Montreal, Que., and Alexandre Sanon, a 42-year-old from Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Que., have been jointly charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- possession of a firearm with ammunition
- possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- possession of a firearm contrary to an order
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
Both men are being held for a bail hearing set to take place in Kingston at a later date.
The investigation is still on-going and additional charges are pending, police say.
