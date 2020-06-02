Marmora man charged with impaired driving following early morning crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake early Sunday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Clemenger Road in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Marmora.

Officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested the man.

Benjamin Fluke, 36, of Marmora and Lake, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on June 18, OPP said Tuesday.

