Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Marmora man charged with impaired driving following early morning crash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 1:51 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 2:08 pm
A Marmora and Lake man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash early Sunday.
A Marmora and Lake man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash early Sunday. The Canadian Press

A man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake early Sunday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Clemenger Road in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Marmora.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving, drug possession

Officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested the man.

Benjamin Fluke, 36, of Marmora and Lake, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on June 18, OPP said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser
Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingImpairedCentral Hastings OPPMarmoraMarmora And Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers