Health

Peterborough and area coronavirus case total remains at 89, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 5:39 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Peterborough Public Health on Tuesday reported 89 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction for the second day in row.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 89 cases, 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent — leaving 11 active cases for the region.

There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic.

Currently there are not institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

What the summer in Peterborough could look like this year
The health unit reports more than 8,850 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

 

