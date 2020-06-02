Peterborough and area coronavirus case total remains at 89, health unit reports

Peterborough Public Health on Tuesday reported 89 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction for the second day in row.
The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
Of the 89 cases, 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent — leaving 11 active cases for the region.
There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic.
Currently there are not institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.
The health unit reports more than 8,850 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
