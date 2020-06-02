Peterborough and area coronavirus case total remains at 89, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health on Tuesday reported 89 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction for the second day in row.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 89 cases, 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent — leaving 11 active cases for the region.

Where should I get tested for COVID-19?

Have symptoms… call PRHC Assessment Centre 705-876-5086.

You do NOT have symptoms… visit the drive-thru testing at the Kinsmen Civic Centre. Testing is open to all, especially if you work in a plant or on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/uMCyICO1dE — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) May 30, 2020

There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic.

Currently there are not institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

The health unit reports more than 8,850 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

