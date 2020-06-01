Man in critical condition after vehicle shot at crashes in Toronto’s east end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in his vehicle Monday evening, causing it to crash.

Duty Insp. Darren Alldritt told reporters emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue and Bridletowne Circle, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 7 p.m. with multiple reports of a shooting.

He said the vehicle was travelling northbound on Warden Avenue when a white SUV pulled alongside.

Alldritt said shots were fired at the car and it went off the road and crashed into a plaza sign.

He said investigators believe there were three people inside the crashed car and that they got out and began running when the SUV followed and fired at least 20 shots in and near the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Alldritt said a man was shot multiple times before the SUV took off southbound on Warden Avenue. Paramedics later took him to hospital with critical injuries.

As of Monday evening, it was unclear how many people engaged in shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting on anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video in the area was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.