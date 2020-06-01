Drivers asked to avoid south Edmonton intersection after collision between motorcycle and SUV

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital after a collision with an SUV in south Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 50 Street and 94B Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found the injured male on the ground in the southbound lanes of 50 Street.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital with what police described as serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known whether the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries, police said.

As of 4:15 p.m., southbound traffic was blocked on 50 Street at 94B Avenue and northbound traffic was down to one lane as police investigated the collision.

It was not immediately clear how long the closures would be in effect.