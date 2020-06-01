Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case brings overall total to 89 in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the region’s overall total to 89 cases.

Of the 89 cases, there are currently 11 active cases and 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent

There are currently no institutional outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

To date, the health unit reports more than 8,650 people have been tested for the virus.

