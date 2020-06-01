Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case brings overall total to 89 in Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 5:51 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 89 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
Peterborough Public Health reports 89 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health reports one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the region’s overall total to 89 cases.

Of the 89 cases, there are currently 11 active cases and 76 have been declared resolved — approximately 85 per cent

READ MORE: CUPE poll shows Peterborough, Lindsay residents feel province didn’t plan properly for COVID-19

There are currently no institutional outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

To date, the health unit reports more than 8,650 people have been tested for the virus.

Province gives green light for hospitals to schedule non-urgent surgeries, procedures and tests
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough COVID-19Curve LakeHiawatha First Nationhow many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough coronavirus case
Flyers
More weekly flyers