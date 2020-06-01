Menu

Okanagan weather: showers at times for the first week of June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 2:38 pm
There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening throughout the Okanagan.
There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening throughout the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

After a wet weekend with showers and thunderstorms across the region and up to 49.4 millimetres of rain in Grand Forks, a break finally arrived Monday morning.

Temperatures fell to 4 C to start the day with clearing skies and conditions warming into the low 20s in the afternoon.

After a mostly clear night, clouds return early Tuesday as a cold front brings in a chance of some more showers in the afternoon and evening.

The mercury should manage to make it back into the low 20s before falling back to single digits at night.

Clouds return on Wednesday with a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon as afternoon highs top out back in the low 20s.

A slight chance of spotty sprinkles returns on Wednesday.
A slight chance of spotty sprinkles returns on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Thursday with more clouds arriving on Friday as daytime highs stay in the low 20s to finish the first work week of June.

The first weekend of June will be marked with clouds, showers and afternoon temperatures ducking back into the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

