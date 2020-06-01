Okanagan weather: showers at times for the first week of June

Send this page to someone via email

After a wet weekend with showers and thunderstorms across the region and up to 49.4 millimetres of rain in Grand Forks, a break finally arrived Monday morning.

Temperatures fell to 4 C to start the day with clearing skies and conditions warming into the low 20s in the afternoon.

After a mostly clear night, clouds return early Tuesday as a cold front brings in a chance of some more showers in the afternoon and evening.

The mercury should manage to make it back into the low 20s before falling back to single digits at night.

Clouds return on Wednesday with a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon as afternoon highs top out back in the low 20s.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Thursday with more clouds arriving on Friday as daytime highs stay in the low 20s to finish the first work week of June.

The first weekend of June will be marked with clouds, showers and afternoon temperatures ducking back into the teens.

