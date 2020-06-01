Coronavirus: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 new case in Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

The region’s health unit reports two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Haliburton County on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, two more since Sunday’s update.

Of the 151 cases, 125 have now been declared resolved — approximately 83 per cent.

There remains one outbreak at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon which was declared on May 12 after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during enhanced surveillance testing.

The outbreak declared on May 18 at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls was declared over on Saturday, the health unit stated.

In the municipality, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 32 residents — 28 associated with the former outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

There have been nine cases which have required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

Haliburton County

For the first time since mid-April, Haliburton County has a new case of coronavirus, the region’s eighth case overall. The other seven cases have been resolved, one of which required hospitalization, the health unit reports.

There have been no deaths.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, a new case on Sunday increased the county’s total to 17 cases which remained the same on Monday. Sixteen of the cases have been declared resolved, but an outbreak remains declared at Empire Crossing Retirement Home in Port Hope.

It went into effect on May 16 after one asymptomatic resident tested positive for COVID-19 during enhanced surveillance testing.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

Overall, of the health unit’s 176 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 148 have been resolved — approximately 84 per cent.

