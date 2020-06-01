June 6 – MacMillan Estate Planning

Did you know a Will is NOT an Estate Plan?

Paul from MacMillan Estate Planning explains why a Will may not be the best choice for wealthy families.

A Will only deals with the distribution of your Estate, it is not a tax plan nor does it offer bloodline protection. If your net worth is more than a million dollars, you should consider using a trust alongside your Will.

Join MacMillan Estate Planning for their virtual seminar on June 11th by calling 403-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com

Story continues below advertisement