Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

June 6 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By 630CHED
Posted June 1, 2020 11:31 am
Updated June 1, 2020 11:37 am

Did you know a Will is NOT an Estate Plan?

Paul from MacMillan Estate Planning explains why a Will may not be the best choice for wealthy families.
A Will only deals with the distribution of your Estate, it is not a tax plan nor does it offer bloodline protection. If your net worth is more than a million dollars, you should consider using a trust alongside your Will.

Join MacMillan Estate Planning for their virtual seminar on June 11th by calling 403-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Flyers
More weekly flyers