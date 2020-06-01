Nova Scotia begins June reporting 1 new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of the novel coronavirus in the province Monday.

The case moves Nova Scotia to a total of 1,057 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the outbreak began.

There were no deaths reported on Monday, meaning that Nova Scotia remains at 60 COVID-19-related deaths.

The province says that 984 people have since recovered from the disease.

The province’s own figures indicate that only 13 active cases remain in Nova Scotia.

However, the province is reporting that there are 14 active cases remaining in Northwood Manor in Halifax. Four of the cases in Northwood are staff members and 10 are residents.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for clarity on the discrepancy.

Northwood is the site of a large number of cases and many of the deaths reported in the province.

As of Monday, six people remain in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology centre conducted 626 tests on Sunday and continues to operate 24 hours a day.

The province announced on Friday a further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people are now permitted, although Nova Scotians are required to comply with physical distancing of at least two metres.

The province also extended its state of emergency to June 14.

People are being encouraged to visit Nova Scotia’s 811 website to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment. Symptoms of the coronavirus include:

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

