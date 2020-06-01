Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged after allegedly striking person with vehicle in Fenelon Falls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 11:08 am

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman is facing charges after police say a dispute between neighbours in Fenelon Falls, Ont., turned violent on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called to a residence on Raby Street for reports of a dispute between neighbours. A woman had allegedly struck another person with a vehicle.

The person sustained minor injuries, according to OPP.

Peterborough man charged after allegedly threatening family member with knife

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Donna Sluman, 56, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13.

Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes layoffs, facility closures help to offset revenue loss
