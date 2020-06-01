City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged after allegedly striking person with vehicle in Fenelon Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman is facing charges after police say a dispute between neighbours in Fenelon Falls, Ont., turned violent on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called to a residence on Raby Street for reports of a dispute between neighbours. A woman had allegedly struck another person with a vehicle.

The person sustained minor injuries, according to OPP.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Donna Sluman, 56, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13.

