Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

404 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,263

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 28,263.

The death toll has risen to 2,276, as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since April 1.

Meanwhile, 22,153 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

New rules in effect at Toronto Pearson Airport starting June 1

Toronto Pearson Airport says that in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, new policies including mandatory face masks and the barring of “meeters and greeters” from inside its terminals will take effect starting Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All passengers and airport employees must wear masks/face coverings at all times.

Terminal access will be restricted to passengers who are travelling on the same day and airport employees on duty. Meeters and greeters or those dropping friends and loved ones off at the airport are not permitted to enter the terminals.

When arriving at Toronto Pearson, please exit the terminal buildings immediately upon collecting your bags from the baggage carousel.

As always, follow in-terminal signage and maintain a safe physical distance of two metres from others whenever possible.

READ MORE: New rules in effect at Toronto Pearson Airport starting June 1

Mississauga reopens some park amenities, off-leash zones

The City of Mississauga reopened some park amenities Monday and off-leash zones.

Officials said tennis courts, picnic shelters, park benches, BMX and skate parks, and seasonal washrooms are among those now accessible to the public.

All leash-free zones are now open, excluding Union Park and Community Common.

Story continues below advertisement

Our furry friends were happy this morning! We're working to re-open the following park amenities in #Mississauga. Thanks for your patience & understanding:

•Leash-free dog parks

•Tennis courts

•Skate parks

•Park Benches

•Picnic Shelters and

•Parking lots for these amenities pic.twitter.com/MZKHR6b8QK — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) June 1, 2020

Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses

Ontario is temporarily amending its labour laws to help businesses avoid permanently laying off workers and paying out severance, which could send some into bankruptcy during the pandemic.

The government is expected to announce today that it will amend the Employment Standards Act, which requires businesses to terminate employees who have been laid off for 13 weeks. The law then requires the business to pay severance to workers.

The amendment to the law will expire six weeks after the province’s declared state of emergency ends.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses

— With files from The Canadian Press.