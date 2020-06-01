Menu

Commentary

Bill Kelly: We cannot let anger dictate actions

By Bill Kelly Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 11:00 am
George Floyd death: Washington D.C. mayor calls on President Trump not to incite violence
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called on U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday not to use language that could further inflame tensions, which flared into violence in several American cities during the weekend following the death of George Floyd on Monday. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minn. on Memorial Day after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes.

For those of us who were not born with darker skin, it may be difficult to comprehend the anger and outrage that has persisted for generations because of the racism that pervades our society.

But you don’t have to be a person of colour to be disgusted and sickened by the video that showed a white police officer kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck as Floyd pleaded to be able to breathe.

And to be enraged by an American president who heaps praise on white supremacists and neo-Nazis who not only condone but perpetrate these heinous acts.

READ MORE: U.S. faces new week shaken by violent George Floyd protests, coronavirus pandemic

But we can’t let anger and outrage guide our actions.

Peaceful protests and demonstrations may be ignored by the current White House occupant, but history shows that they will garner more support than the violence that we’ve seen the last few nights.

Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S.
Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S.

As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated, burning buildings of small businesses in your own neighbourhood only empowers a racist president to tweet about looting instead of addressing the real concern — that an unarmed Black man, hands tied behind his back, died before our very eyes.

We have every right to be angry, but don’t let anger dictate actions.

As the brilliant writer Maya Angelou stated: “Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world but has not solved one yet.”

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

