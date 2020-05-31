Menu

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 6:22 pm
Landon Vangeel-Morgan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Landon Vangeel-Morgan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday.

Landon Vangeel-Morgan was last seen around 9 p.m. near 96th Avenue and 150th Street.

Family and police say they are concerned about his well-being.

Officials to review case of B.C. head-trauma patient who left hospital then was found dead

Landon is described as Caucasian with a stocky build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black sweat-pants and was carrying a little black bag.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

