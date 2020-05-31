Menu

Winnipeg police asking for public’s help in finding missing 9-year-old

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 1:25 pm
Nine-year-old Carter Mason was last seen riding his burgundy BMX bike on Saturday night.
Nine-year-old Carter Mason was last seen riding his burgundy BMX bike on Saturday night. Winnipeg Police Service / Supplied Photo

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking you to help it find a 9-year-old boy who’s gone missing over the weekend.

Carter Mason was last seen in the west end area of the city on the evening of Saturday, May 30.

At the time, he was riding a burgundy BMX bike, police say.

Mason is described as 5 feet tall, around 120 pounds with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike high-top runners.

Police are concerned for Mason’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 204-986-6250.

