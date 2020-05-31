Multiple alarm fire damages two homes in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Fire Department says they battled a multiple alarm blaze at a residence in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out some time just before 7 a.m at 98 Rosslyn Avenue between Dunsmure Road and Roxborough Avenue.

The blaze extended to all three floors of the home as well as the roof and the porch, according to Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe, eventually spreading to the second floor of a neighbouring two-story home at 96 Rosslyn Ave.

“One occupant from 98 Rosslyn was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and a number of pets perished. No other injuries have been reported,” said Cunliffe.

Damage is estimated at about $500,000 for the residence at 98 Rosslyn and about $150,000 for the dwelling at 96 Rosslyn Avenue.

Cunliffe says the blaze is believed to have been caused by “careless disposal of smokers’ materials.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Crews are active at a multiple alarm involving 96 & 98 Rosslyn Ave. N. Heavy fire involvement in 98. One tenant from 98 Rosslyn taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. #StrongForYou @cityofhamilton @hamiltonfire288 pic.twitter.com/cfBpahgsVr — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) May 31, 2020