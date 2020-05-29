3 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Peterborough and area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the region’s overall total to 86.

Of the 86 confirmed cases, 74 have now been declared resolved, two more since Thursday’s update — which is approximately 86 per cent of the cases.

READ MORE: City of Peterborough extends emergency declaration amid coronavirus pandemic

There are now 10 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications: The first was on April 12 when retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The second was an individual who died in in late April.

Story continues below advertisement

9:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier looking into possible regional reopenings Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier looking into possible regional reopenings

The health unit reports more than 7,700 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opened in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough on Wednesday to help test asymptomatic patients.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit reports no institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement