Elderly man found dead after home fire in Oshawa, Ont.

An elderly man has been found dead following a house fire in Oshawa on Friday morning.

Residents in the small townhouse complex are in disbelief.

The investigation at the home on Pearson Street, near Ritson Road, is now in the hands of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

“At approximately 9:16 this morning, the Oshawa Fire Service responded to this address behind me for a report of a fire and unfortunately there was one person found deceased inside the house. The damage is limited to one room in the house,” said Jim Gillespie, Ontario Fire Marshal investigator.

Oshawa Fire officials say when they arrived the fire was basically out.

Durham police and the forensic unit were also on scene.

“I don’t even know what to say, it’s just so sad,” said Trish Poff, neighbour.

The tight-knit townhouse community is in mourning.

Laura Beaudet, who lives a couple of houses down, says she saw smoke coming from the home.

“Just a nice little old man that came by and chatted with us every day,” said Beaudet.

Neighbours say the man was in his late 60s.

He reportedly lived at the house with his wife.

“It’s heartbreaking, they’ve been there for a few years now. Sweetest couple,” said Poff.

“I see him walking his dog, saw him yesterday out front,” said Greg MacLean.

The Ontario Fire Marshal isn’t sure what caused the fire.

The area is expected to be closed off for several hours as the investigations continue.