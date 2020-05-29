Menu

Rollover in Northumberland County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 2:56 pm
A 19-year-old has been taken to Kingston hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Northumberland County on Friday morning.

One person has suffered serious injuries following an early morning crash in Northumberland County, Ont.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4:30 a.m., officers and Cramahe Township Fire Department and Northumberland Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road between Trottman Road and Mutton roads, about nine kilometres north of Colborne and just north of Highway 401.

OPP determined the westbound sedan was traveling on Telephone Road when it lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle crashed into a wooded area and rolled, striking a hydro pole.

OPP say the 19-year-old driver was first taken to an area hospital and then transported to a Kingston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Telephone Road is expected to be closed for several hours between Trottman Road and Mutton Road during the investigation.

