6 arrested following cocaine trafficking investigation in Haliburton Highlands

Send this page to someone via email

Six people face drug-related charges following an OPP investigation into drug trafficking in Haliburton Highlands.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, following several months of investigating, investigators executed search warrants Thursday at two addresses on Mountain Street in the Municipality of Dysart et al, just south of Haliburton, Ont., where they allegedly seized more than eight ounces of cocaine and $7,000 in cash.

The investigation — which also focused on trafficking in the City of Kawartha Lakes and the Toronto region — led to the arrest of six people: three from Haliburton, one from the City of Kawartha Lakes (Omemee) and two from the Greater Toronto Area.

Bryon Lott, 59, Albany Stock, 49, and Jhannat Mian, 20, all of Haliburton, along with Jordan Langlois, 24, of Omemee, Janai Jean, 19, of Scarborough, and a 17-year-old male from North York were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Story continues below advertisement

Mian, Langlois, Jean and the youth were also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

All were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on Sept. 2, OPP stated Friday morning.

The investigation involved Haliburton Highlands OPP, the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Central Street Crime Unit, the Central Region’s tactics and rescue unit and the emergency response team.

1:45 More accidental drug poisoning deaths in Peterborough More accidental drug poisoning deaths in Peterborough