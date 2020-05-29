Officer cut by knife while aiding police dog in Thorold arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say one of their canine unit officers was hurt Thursday morning during the pursuit of two suspects in Thorold, Ont.

Investigators say the officer and his service dog encountered two men in a former commercial production plant at 3:10 a.m. in the area of Hayes and Allanburg roads while checking out an unoccupied car.

After entering the plant, police say the officer discovered the two men inside, who reportedly fled the facility on foot.

In an attempt to arrest one of the men, police say the suspect brandished a knife and swung it at the officer’s service dog.

The canine officer was cut by the knife while coming to the assistance of his dog and attempting to disarm the man, according to police.

Both the officer and the suspect suffered minor injuries. His service dog was uninjured in the incident.

Detectives say a 17-year-old from Thorold is facing six charges, including attempting to injure a police dog, breaking and entering and resisting arrest.