Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Officer cut by knife while aiding police dog in Thorold arrest: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 8:35 am
Niagara police say a canine officer was injured during an arrest in Thorold, Ont., on the morning of May 28, 2020. .
Niagara police say a canine officer was injured during an arrest in Thorold, Ont., on the morning of May 28, 2020. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say one of their canine unit officers was hurt Thursday morning during the pursuit of two suspects in Thorold, Ont.

Investigators say the officer and his service dog encountered two men in a former commercial production plant at 3:10 a.m. in the area of Hayes and Allanburg roads while checking out an unoccupied car.

After entering the plant, police say the officer discovered the two men inside, who reportedly fled the facility on foot.

READ MORE: No injuries after major fire at commercial business in Thorold

In an attempt to arrest one of the men, police say the suspect brandished a knife and swung it at the officer’s service dog.

Story continues below advertisement

The canine officer was cut by the knife while coming to the assistance of his dog and attempting to disarm the man, according to police.

Both the officer and the suspect suffered minor injuries. His service dog was uninjured in the incident.

Detectives say a 17-year-old from Thorold is facing six charges, including attempting to injure a police dog, breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara policeThoroldJaxNiagara police K9 unitallanburg roadbreak and enter in thoroldhayes roadNiagara police dogniagara police service dogpolice service dog jaxThorold crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers