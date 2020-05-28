Menu

Crime

1 arrested after OPP seize long guns, ammunition from Quinte West, Ont., residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 4:38 pm
A Quinte West man was arrested after OPP seized firearms from a home on May 22.
A Quinte West, Ont., man faces weapons-related charges following the search of a residence last week.

Quinte West OPP say on May 22, officers and the OPP East Region tactics and rescue unit and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at an address on Byron Street.

READ MORE: 10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say investigators seized two long guns, ammunition and a prohibited magazine.

Ryan Erdely, 34, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with:

  • 2 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • 4 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
    5 counts of failure to comply with a release order

He remains in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Belleville on Friday, May 29, OPP said Thursday.

Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
