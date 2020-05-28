1 arrested after OPP seize long guns, ammunition from Quinte West, Ont., residence

A Quinte West, Ont., man faces weapons-related charges following the search of a residence last week.
Quinte West OPP say on May 22, officers and the OPP East Region tactics and rescue unit and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at an address on Byron Street.
OPP say investigators seized two long guns, ammunition and a prohibited magazine.
Ryan Erdely, 34, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with:
- 2 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- 4 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
5 counts of failure to comply with a release order
He remains in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Belleville on Friday, May 29, OPP said Thursday.
