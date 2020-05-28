Menu

Health

Saint John hotel recognizes essential workers

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 4:42 pm
A convoy of vehicles from Chipman Hill Suites in Saint John, New Brunswick, on tour in the city, thanking essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A convoy of vehicles from Chipman Hill Suites in Saint John, New Brunswick, on tour in the city, thanking essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees and friends of a Saint John hotel spent much of Thursday afternoon visiting 25 locations throughout the city to say “thank you” to essential workers and businesses.

Starting at Saint John Police headquarters, Chipman Hill Suites took a three-vehicle convoy all over the city.

Owner Susan Fullerton said it’s important to recognize the businesses and services that have stayed open – even with modifications – during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was giving out one hundred gift certificates, each valid for a one-night stay at her hotel.

“I’ve just been thinking about it for a while,” Fullerton said. “My mother is going to be 91 next week. I don’t want anything to happen to her.

“I appreciate all the things people are doing, out of their normal line of business, to keep us all running.”

Stops on the tour included police and fire stations, hospitals and several essential businesses.

