Coronavirus: Cases hold at 170 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

For the third straight day, the number of cases of novel coronavirus remained at 170 for Ontario’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Thursday.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there have been 147 confirmed cases, of which 122 have been resolved. Twenty-six are considered high-risk contacts, four more than reported on Wednesday.

In the municipality, there have been 32 deaths — 28 associated with the since-resolved outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. There have been nine hospitalized cases.

Outbreaks remain in effect at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, all 16 cases have been declared resolved. There was one hospitalized case and four of them were considered high-risk contacts. There have been no deaths.

An outbreak remains in effect at Empire Crossing Retirement Community in Port Hope.

Data in Haliburton County remained unchanged Wednesday with all seven cases resolved, with one of them requiring hospital care and no deaths reported.

Of the 170 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, 145 have now been resolved — approximately 85 per cent.