Kingston Pride celebration going virtual for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Two months after announcing that the usual Pride week events in Kingston would be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingston Pride Inc. has announced it will be hosting a virtual celebration.

“In early March we realized that we could not celebrate Pride in June as we usually do — all of our events, culminating with the Pride parade and community fair, involve close contact with one another,” the non-profit organization said in a media release sent out Thursday.

“We also realized that Pride is about how we feel and who we are as a community and as such can never be cancelled.”

Kingston Pride has spent the last two months thinking about new and innovative ways to mark the occasion.

“Pride is not events. Rather it is ‘All of Us,’ and as long as we are proud of who we are we will always have Pride,” the Kingston Pride release said.

As part of Virtual Pride 2020, individuals, organizations and businesses are being invited to take part in a Parade of Pride Spaces by decorating a door, window, vehicle or themselves in Pride’s rainbow colours.

Those taking part are being asked to submit photos to Kingston Pride for a virtual display that will launch on Saturday, June 13. Submissions will be accepted until Monday, June 8.

A number of other virtual Pride events will be held in June to celebrate diversity and the entire LGBTQ2 community.