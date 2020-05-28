Menu

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted along Lindsay path by dirt bike rider

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 10:09 am
Updated May 28, 2020 10:10 am
Kawartha Lakes police are investigating a reported assault on Wednesday.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by a dirt bike rider on Wednesday.

According to the City of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a woman said she was walking along a path between the Lindsay Recreation Centre and Fleming College around 2 p.m. when she noticed a dirt bike approaching her.

READ MORE: Coboconk woman charged with vehicle theft in Lindsay

The woman says she moved aside to let the bike pass, however the rider allegedly went past, turned around, approached the woman from behind and slapped her on the buttocks.

The dirt bike was described as a red and white Honda 250CRF or similar style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

