Woman reportedly assaulted along Lindsay path by dirt bike rider

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by a dirt bike rider on Wednesday.

According to the City of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a woman said she was walking along a path between the Lindsay Recreation Centre and Fleming College around 2 p.m. when she noticed a dirt bike approaching her.

READ MORE: Coboconk woman charged with vehicle theft in Lindsay

The woman says she moved aside to let the bike pass, however the rider allegedly went past, turned around, approached the woman from behind and slapped her on the buttocks.

The dirt bike was described as a red and white Honda 250CRF or similar style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes layoffs, facility closures help to offset revenue loss Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes layoffs, facility closures help to offset revenue loss