Police searching for suspect after Montreal North fight

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital and one suspect remains at large after police say a fight broke out in Montreal North early Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call was made at around 1 a.m. on Paris Avenue near Sabrevois Street.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident, according to police. He is now in hospital with injuries Chevrefils described as life-threatening.

A 19-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries to her hands. Chevrefils said officers believe she “would have been injured by throwing herself into the fight” between the assailant and the victim. She was arrested after being taken to hospital for treatment, as officers consider her to be a suspect.

By the time officers arrived at the scene of the incident, Chevrefils said the main suspect had fled north on Paris Avenue, presumably in a car. As of 6 a.m., police were still unable to provide a description of the principal suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the residential area where the altercation took place is now surrounded by a police security perimeter while investigators try to piece together what happened. Dogs from the SPVM’s canine squad are assisting with the investigation.