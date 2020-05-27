Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Gradual resumption of services to begin at Hamilton hospitals

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 27, 2020 6:41 pm
Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton have received approval from Ontario Health to begin gradually resuming scheduled care.
Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton have received approval from Ontario Health to begin gradually resuming scheduled care. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Things are slowly starting to return to normal at Hamilton’s hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After temporarily suspending non-emergent appointments and procedures in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) have received approval from Ontario Health to begin gradually resuming scheduled care.

It means, starting Friday, May 29, local hospitals will resume postponed care, starting with patients who have the most urgent needs, in what is being called “a slow, phased approach.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Health Sciences employees call for inclusion in coronavirus ‘pandemic pay’

Those patients will be contacted by their hospital or family doctor’s office to reschedule their appointment or procedure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the meantime, any patient who is concerned about their health status is being told to contact their doctor or surgeon’s office for guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

If a patient has serious symptoms, they should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Hospitals prepare to reintroduce elective surgeries
Hospitals prepare to reintroduce elective surgeries

See the joint statement from HHS and SJHH below:

After temporarily suspending non-emergent appointments and procedures in order to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph`s Healthcare Hamilton have received approval from Ontario Health to begin gradually resuming scheduled care.

Both organizations are eager to move ahead with our respective plans, which represent phase one of a staged approach to resuming postponed care, starting with patients who have the most urgent needs. This gradual approach will enable us to remain flexible in our on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients who are identified as having urgent needs will be contacted by their hospital or family doctor’s office to reschedule their appointment or procedure.

In the meantime, any patient who is concerned about their health status should contact their doctor or surgeon’s office for guidance. If a patient has serious symptoms, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. Hamilton’s emergency departments remain open and safe.

We appreciate the patience and support of our patients and community as we begin to resume some services at our hospitals.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario considering idea of possible ‘COVID-free’ hospital
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario considering idea of possible ‘COVID-free’ hospital
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Pandemicnovel coronavirusHamilton Health SciencesSt. Joseph's Healthcare HamiltonHamilton hospitals
