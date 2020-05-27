Man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting near east-end Toronto arena

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near an east-end Toronto arena, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the Ted Reeve Community Arena property, near Main Street and Gerrard Street East, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a shooting.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Toronto police blocked off a large scene on the north side of the arena.
As of Wednesday evening, Toronto police didn’t release suspect information.
