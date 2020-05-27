Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting near east-end Toronto arena

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 6:32 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 6:36 pm
Toronto police block off a scene behind Ted Reeve Community Arena.
Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near an east-end Toronto arena, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Ted Reeve Community Arena property, near Main Street and Gerrard Street East, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto police blocked off a large scene on the north side of the arena.

As of Wednesday evening, Toronto police didn’t release suspect information.

