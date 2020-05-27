Menu

Health

Coronavirus cases remain at 170 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 3:23 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 170 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 170 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 170 for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Wednesday.

Of the 170 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, 145 have now been resolved — approximately 85 per cent.

READ MORE: Evidence suggests cloth masks could help in fight against transmission of coronavirus, researchers say

That includes 122 resolved cases of the 147 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-two are considered high-risk contacts, one fewer than Tuesday.

There have been nine hospitalized patients in the municipality along with 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications — 28 associated with the since-resolved outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Outbreaks remain in effect at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, all 16 cases have been declared resolved. There was one hospitalized case and four of them were considered high-risk contacts. There have been no deaths.

An outbreak remains in effect at Empire Crossing Retirement Community in Port Hope.

Data in Haliburton County remained unchanged Wednesday with all seven cases resolved, with one of them requiring hospital care and no deaths reported.

