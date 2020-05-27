Portage la Prairie woman missing since March likely in Winnipeg, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help finding a Portage la Prairie woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

RCMP say 20-year-old Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, who is also known as Bee Mckay, hasn’t been seen by her family since the beginning of March.

Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 20yo Helenne Beaulieu who was reported missing May 16 & believed to be in Wpg. She’s 5’8”, 135 lbs, with long black hair & brown eyes. Has a tattoo “Broadway” on her neck. Have info? Call Portage RCMP @ 204-857-4445 pic.twitter.com/r3nv3Yq1Wn — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 27, 2020

Beaulieu is 5’8″, 135 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says “Broadway” with another tattoo located on her right forearm.

Police say Beaulieu is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

