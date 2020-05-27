Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Portage la Prairie woman missing since March likely in Winnipeg, say police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 2:35 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 2:36 pm
Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, 20.
Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, 20. RCMP/Handout

Police are asking for help finding a Portage la Prairie woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

RCMP say 20-year-old Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, who is also known as Bee Mckay, hasn’t been seen by her family since the beginning of March.

Story continues below advertisement

Beaulieu is 5’8″, 135 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says “Broadway” with another tattoo located on her right forearm.

READ MORE: Winnipeg men charged with selling meth, weapon possession in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Police say Beaulieu is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grand National Fibre Art & Quilt Exhibit makes first ever Manitoba stop
Grand National Fibre Art & Quilt Exhibit makes first ever Manitoba stop

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegPortage la Prairie RCMPHelenne Loraine BeaulieuMIssing woman in winnipegMissing Woman Portage
Flyers
More weekly flyers