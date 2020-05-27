Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Repairs to overhead sign will close westbound lanes of Linc on Friday night: City of Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 1:13 pm
The City of Hamilton will close westbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Friday May 29, 2020 during the evening and overnight.
The City of Hamilton will close westbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Friday May 29, 2020 during the evening and overnight. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will close down the westbound lanes of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) on Friday night as crews attempt repairs to an overhead sign structure.

The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. and last until Saturday morning at 6 a.m., covering the stretch of road between the Upper James exit ramp and the Garth Street entrance ramp.

The city suggests drivers detour around the closure using Stone Church Road.

READ MORE: Short-term bike share solution tabled at Hamilton city council

The closure is for similar work that closed the Linc during a number of weekends between July and September 2019.

Two consultant reports released on the city’s website in August 2019 said the closures were “urgent” in order to address the condition of several structures on the Linc with deficiencies related to their catwalks and sign bolts.

Story continues below advertisement
Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study
Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamiltonhighway 403LincHighway 402Lincoln Alexander Parkwaymohawk roadHwy 403Lincoln M. Alexander ParkwayLinc trafficmud streetLINC closuresupper red valley parkway
Flyers
More weekly flyers