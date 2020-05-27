Repairs to overhead sign will close westbound lanes of Linc on Friday night: City of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton will close down the westbound lanes of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) on Friday night as crews attempt repairs to an overhead sign structure.

The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. and last until Saturday morning at 6 a.m., covering the stretch of road between the Upper James exit ramp and the Garth Street entrance ramp.

The city suggests drivers detour around the closure using Stone Church Road.

The closure is for similar work that closed the Linc during a number of weekends between July and September 2019.

Two consultant reports released on the city’s website in August 2019 said the closures were “urgent” in order to address the condition of several structures on the Linc with deficiencies related to their catwalks and sign bolts.

