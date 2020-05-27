Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 11:33 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 8, 2020. .
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 8, 2020. . Global News

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on Global’s website.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of active cases is two and 120 people have recovered from the illness.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 3 (yellow) of the COVID-19 recovery, which allows businesses like gyms and hair salons to open.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new cases on first day of new COVID-19 recovery phase

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

