New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on Global’s website.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of active cases is two and 120 people have recovered from the illness.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 3 (yellow) of the COVID-19 recovery, which allows businesses like gyms and hair salons to open.

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

Story continues below advertisement